Scotiabank Lowers Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$80.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$80.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$84.36.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

BEI.UN opened at C$77.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$74.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$53.38 and a 12 month high of C$80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

