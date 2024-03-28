StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.17 on Monday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

About Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

