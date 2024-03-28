Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expands By 76.6%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the February 29th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

BLRX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 163,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BLRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Tuesday.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

