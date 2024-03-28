Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Decreases By 52.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 167,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $16.51.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.