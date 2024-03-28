Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 725.6% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

Silver One Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 193,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Silver One Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Candelaria Silver Mine project located in Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

