Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 725.6% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Down 6.3 %
Silver One Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 193,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Silver One Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
About Silver One Resources
