Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $989,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,208,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average of $206.46. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12, a PEG ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

