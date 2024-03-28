Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Up 77.3% in March

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 29th total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.9 days.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
Shares of STLJF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.22. 1,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $64.22.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
