Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.