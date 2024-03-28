dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNTL. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price target on dentalcorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.72.

Shares of dentalcorp stock opened at C$6.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.27 and a one year high of C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

