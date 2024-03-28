Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $4.06 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

