Substratum Price Down 44.4% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $7.89 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007173 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,892.25 or 0.99950799 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00142620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035984 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

