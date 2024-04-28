SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.7 %

SKYW opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

