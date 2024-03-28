Sebold Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

