TD Securities Raises K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$45.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$34.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.90 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The company has a market cap of C$369.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.