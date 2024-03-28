Suzuki Motor Stock Set to Split on Monday, April 1st (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $184.40 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $127.55 and a 1 year high of $196.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

