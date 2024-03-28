Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is ACT Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 14.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $120.57.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.