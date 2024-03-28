Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Acquires Shares of 13,326 iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. iShares USD Green Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.94 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

