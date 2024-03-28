Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $13,777.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.18 or 0.00809572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00132742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00058990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00191394 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00129923 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,037,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.