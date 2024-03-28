Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.04

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 74592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VITL. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $997.35 million, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,698,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,554,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,698,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,554,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,737 shares of company stock worth $4,495,722. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Vital Farms by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.