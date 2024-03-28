West Oak Capital LLC Takes $53,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SDY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.32. The company had a trading volume of 124,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

