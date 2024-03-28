West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 180 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $538.20. The company had a trading volume of 60,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.92 and its 200 day moving average is $474.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $540.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.