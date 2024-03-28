WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the February 29th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MAPSW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 102,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

