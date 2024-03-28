Xos, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for XOS in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($8.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOS’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

XOS stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. XOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the second quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XOS by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 36,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in XOS by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 211,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

