Xos, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for XOS in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($8.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOS’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
XOS Price Performance
XOS stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. XOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS
XOS Company Profile
Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XOS
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.