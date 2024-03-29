Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

