Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

