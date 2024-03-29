LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 3.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.20% of Lululemon Athletica worth $127,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $390.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.01 and its 200 day moving average is $441.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.66.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

