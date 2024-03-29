Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 1.8% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $677.42. 353,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,602. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.77.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

