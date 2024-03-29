Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Decreased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,003,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

