North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after buying an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $99.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

