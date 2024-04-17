445 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

CTAS stock opened at $666.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $640.34 and its 200 day moving average is $584.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

