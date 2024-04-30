New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYMTL opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

