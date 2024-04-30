Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Grows By 36.3%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $154,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

KIO stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Stories

