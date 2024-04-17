Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

JPST opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

