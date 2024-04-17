Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

DFEM stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

