Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CIBR opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

