Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 750 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

