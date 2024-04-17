Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.44 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $107.63 million and approximately $406,222.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,951.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00746001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00126417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00196299 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00038397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00104592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,693,100 coins and its circulating supply is 74,693,640 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.