Robert W. Baird Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $530.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.00% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.37.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $530.02. The stock had a trading volume of 544,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,772. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

