Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

GSLC stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.74. 82,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,544. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $104.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.