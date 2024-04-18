Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Chuy’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CHUY opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $525.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

