Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Drops By 5.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after buying an additional 1,752,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,664,000 after purchasing an additional 796,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,671,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 804,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,578,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSCW stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

