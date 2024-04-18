Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several analysts have commented on STWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.