SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 43,258 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 191,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,063,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

