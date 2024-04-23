3,250 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,870,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. 270,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,543. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

