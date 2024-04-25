Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Downgraded by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada cut shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 3.21. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of C$26.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.079403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading

