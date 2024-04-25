IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.55.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IAG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.