StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Inuvo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of INUV opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Inuvo will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

