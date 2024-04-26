Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1,797.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,284 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,422,000. Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

