SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,839,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $529.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

