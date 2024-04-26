Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $30.87 on Friday. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

